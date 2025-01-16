New Generations of the PP questions that the Sánchez Government sends humanitarian aid to Gaza

New Generations of the Popular Party questioned this Thursday that the Government of Spain provides humanitarian aid to Gaza, devastated by the Israeli attacks that have killed more than 46,000 people since last year.

After the announcement that the Government will give 24 million euros in aid to the Strip, the PP youth have ‘ironically’ on social networks, naming Gaza as a “municipality of the province of Valencia”, in reference to the localities affected by the passage of DANA last October.

This speech by NNGG, which also comes after the announcement of a ceasefire in Gazait is not coincidental. Precisely this Thursday, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, stated that the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, gives more direct aid to Gaza than to the Generalitat. “I congratulate the people of Gaza, who yesterday learned that they will receive more than 24 million euros in direct aid. I am very happy for the people of Gaza, I really am very happy. The Generalitat Valenciana is going to receive zero direct aid from the Sánchez Government,” Mazón literally said in the control session in the Corts held this morning.

According to the data published by Moncloa and updated as of January 15, the Government has mobilized resources worth 16.6 billion euros related to DANA. As for the amount paid to date, it now totals more than 1,400 million euros after receiving 355,061 grants, of which 128,001 have been resolved and 290,764 are in processing.

Mazón repeats the hoaxes and affirms that Sánchez gives more direct aid to Gaza than to the Generalitat

The situation in Gaza, on the other hand, is critical, according to the drawing offered by the United Nations Agency for the Palestine Refugee Population in the Middle East (UNRWA). Already before this latest invasion by Israel, 81.5% of the Gazan population lived below the poverty line, 64.4% were food insecure and 80% depended on humanitarian aid.