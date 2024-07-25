In the post filled with replies to send affection to the former senator, the sweet words to the mother

Grave mourning for the Italian politics who in these hours is experiencing a truly important drama for her and her family. The former deputy and senator of the Democratic Party, as well as former president of the Province of L’Aquila from 2004 to 2010, in very complicated years for the city, gave the sad news on her official account.

The message of the former senator, provincial president in 2009 of theEaglewhen the earthquake killed 309 people in the province, moved many, friends, followers and acquaintances. The former senator received hundreds of comments of support from her followers. One comment in particular reads emotionally: “My deepest condolences to the whole family. There are no words, I don’t have any either, after 18 years”. Others send closeness and affection: “Heartfelt condolences Stefania and a big hug”, “I learned the news and with great regret I join in your pain”.

Among these messages on the wall of the former senator Pezzopane there was also the message of Stefania’s companionSimone Coccia Colaiuta, who was at her side for years at work. Although they had announced their separation a year ago, they reconciled several months ago, to everyone’s surprise.

“When Stefania and I drifted apart, I always left the door open. […] Getting back together was inevitable, especially because the reasons that led us to take a break were less important than our feelings,” explained the former contestant of Big Brother to ‘Novella 2000’.

Colaiuta wrote his partner a message of support after her passing mother by Stefania Pezzopane: “What can I say… A great leader, a lioness. We will miss you so much, Grandma Vilde”, accompanying the message with many hearts.

In the post filled with replies to send affection to the former senator, the sweet words of Stefania Pezzopane to her mother, who passed away in 94 years oldthey read: “I am overwhelmed by a deep sadness and pain. And I would like to say so many things that I cannot write. […] Now up there he is embracing the love of his life, Dad Vincenzo, and his sons Roberto and Fabrizio. […] Life had not been kind to her, but she was kind to everyone. She taught me kindness and to fight against all odds, to be strong.”