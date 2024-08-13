Beer and sausages, a must for Ferragosto that is not such without a barbecue. “However, a healthier barbecue based on vegetables and fish is preferable to red meat and grilled sausages”. This is what Antonio Rebuzzi, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome, told Adnkronos Salute. Sausages “can be indigestible – continues Rebuzzi – while red meat causes heart problems since it increases bad cholesterol (LDL). If possible, on Ferragosto it is better to have a lunch based on sea bream and sea bass with grilled vegetables”.

Also be careful “of alcohol abuse which, in addition to inhibiting the functioning of the central nervous system, slowing down cognitive and motor functions, as an arrhythmogenic it promotes arrhythmias – underlines the cardiologist – therefore it is advisable to moderate its consumption”.

Even the time of the barbecue is important: “With these torrid temperatures, you should avoid the barbecue at lunchtime – Rebuzzi points out – and postpone it to the evening. Furthermore, it is essential to be careful of the fire that is too hot and burns the food”. Excessive heat risks depleting the vegetables and greens of beta-carotene, folic acid and vitamin C and reducing the presence of some B vitamins in meat and fish. “Furthermore, it is bad for the stomach and heart as well as facilitating the formation of substances with potentially carcinogenic and toxic effects” he concludes.