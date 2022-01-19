Hyundai decided to explore the territory of the quantum computers and related algorithms to improve the effectiveness of the new generation batteries. To do so, as officially communicated by the Korean company, it has allied itself with the Ionq company, which specializes in the study of quantum chemistry. The partnership aims to use quantum theory, simulating the structure and energy of lithium oxide in order to design cheaper and longer lasting batteries, as well as performing ones.

The so-called variational quantum solvers (VQEs) are a promising class of algorithms that will be useful in studying lithium compounds and the chemical reactions that occur during battery use. Hyundai and Ionq will put these algorithms into practice to create the most advanced chemical model of the battery ever, measured by the number of qubits and quantum gates.

Overall this scientific collaboration with IonQ should provide innovation in the development of basic materials for future mobility. Batteries are still a mysterious object for the automotive industry. They are used on an increasing number of cars, but there is still no ideal formula to ensure low costs, optimal yield and excellent performance at the same time. In particular, the issue of costs is what drives away many potential customers of electric cars.

This collaboration is another crucial step towards achieving Hyundai’s 2025 strategy goals, which include selling 560,000 electric vehicles annually and introducing more than 12 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models to consumers. As for Ionq, the partnership is “the most recent evolution in IonQ’s ongoing efforts in the field of quantum chemistry“. Previously, IonQ computers were used for the creation of fertilizers and to simulate the behavior of water molecules, one of the first demonstrations of the potential of quantum computing to tackle the most disparate problems of chemistry.