Today marks the 43rd anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, assuming power in the emirate, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, may God bless his soul. Since September 6, 1981, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of continuing the journey of achievements, enhancing the renaissance of Ajman, and consolidating the leading position of the United Arab Emirates among the countries of the world under its wise leadership.

During the reign of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Emirate of Ajman witnessed a major renaissance in all fields, sectors and areas, based on a keen vision, strong determination and careful planning to build a modern emirate. Local departments were modernized and kept pace with the communication and information revolution, their digital platforms were enhanced, and they were linked to federal departments according to their specializations. These departments relied on educated young citizens, introduced new laws, developed and reformed a set of existing laws, and launched initiatives and projects in Ajman that contributed to the prosperity and development of the human being.

Since the first day he assumed power, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi has shouldered the responsibility of developing Ajman, and has devoted his efforts and time to achieving comprehensive development in various educational, economic, health, social, security, cultural and sports fields. He has given full care to the affairs of citizens, and has spared no effort in caring for the sons of the nation, enhancing their quality of life and happiness, and providing decent accommodation for the residents and visitors of the emirate.

The education sector was and still is the most important pillar that occupied His Highness’s thoughts and attention since the beginning, as it played a prominent role in the regularity of students in semi-formal education in the late fifties in the Emirate of Ajman. It also contributed significantly to women’s education, and opened the first school for girls in 1960. Under his patronage, the Emirate of Ajman was distinguished by celebrating science and scientists, and honoring pioneers and distinguished individuals through a science day that began to be organized in 1983.

His Highness sponsored the establishment of the first scientific institution in the field of private university education, Ajman University College in 1988, which became “Ajman University”, and during his reign the emirate was transformed into a beacon of higher education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted the Emirate of Ajman membership in the Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) as a member committed to lifelong learning for all, and for its efforts in adopting comprehensive and sustainable strategies for the education process.

In recognition of His Highness’s pioneering role in establishing a base for higher education in the emirate, the University of Bedfordshire in Britain awarded him an honorary doctorate in law in 2009. He also received an honorary doctorate in philosophy from the International Islamic University of Malaysia in 2011, and the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in 2011.

As a result of His Highness’s efforts and wise directives, the overall community satisfaction rate with public services and infrastructure in the emirate reached 97.1% in 2023, according to the results of the Ajman Emirate Attractiveness Index for 2023, which were recently announced by the Ajman Statistics Center.

During His Highness’s reign, Ajman has succeeded in establishing a unique investment environment that enjoys the elements of development and meets the needs of local and foreign companies and investors of all categories. Under His Highness’s directives, the Ajman Free Zones Authority has achieved exceptional performance year after year, and has become an ideal destination for thousands of companies and institutions, with the facilities and privileges it provides to all investors.

The health sector has also witnessed rapid development, as health services of the highest international standards are available to citizens and residents, and existing health institutions are witnessing great development and expansion, so that every patient receives the best medical care, treatment and medicine.

Under His Highness’s directives, the Emirate of Ajman has placed Emiratisation and building national capacities at the top of its priorities and programmes, and considered human development the basis for all progress, and the main support and effective force for building a future made by learners and innovators.

In the field of humanitarian work, His Highness is keen to support charitable work and extend a helping hand to reach people regardless of their religion, colour or gender. The value of charitable and humanitarian work was embodied through the establishment of the International Charitable Works Organization in 1984 to be the first charitable association at the state level.

The Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation works to provide support to those in need through charitable and humanitarian projects and initiatives, targeting orphans, students, low-income families, care for prisoners’ families, support for children, the elderly, the disabled, widows, and humanitarian cases.

His Highness is known for his humility, closeness to citizens, and constant communication with them on all occasions across the Emirates, as he shares their joys and sorrows, and cares for the sick and those in need. His Highness’s interest extends to residents from various countries, so that they can enjoy a dignified residence in the emirate.