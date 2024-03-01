Ferrari presents itself with the trident attack for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In addition to the official 499P #50 and #51, AF Corse this year entered a third car from Maranello in the Hypercar Class on its own, thus being able to aim for success in the ranking reserved for private teams in the queen category of prototypes, in which they are Jota's two Porsches and the one from Proton Competition were also present.

As the green light of the 1812 km of Qatar which will open the season approaches, the men of the Prancing Horse are immersed in hard work to make their respective LMH hybrid prototypes competitive, trying in every way to make a Ferrari stand out as the head of the cars explains Endurance, Ferdinando Cannizzo, to the microphones of the journalists present at Lusail, including Motorsport.com.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Are you satisfied with your performance after the Prologue?

“It wasn't bad, I think we made good improvements, but we are still not where we would like to be. We saw that other cars were very strong and consistent, especially Porsche and Cadillac. But there is still room for improvement and we will try to do it in the Free Practice.”

Has the new BoP balanced Hypercar and LMDh more?

“I think the LMDh started very well, I don't know if it's due to the track, but at the moment we are a little behind in terms of performance. It must also be said that Lusail is a circuit that penalizes those who are heavier a lot, so we have to do a lot of attention to tire management.”

There are many new tracks this year, have you set any particular goals?

“The goal is to get on the podium, win races and get to the title. 2023 was obviously difficult because it was the debut year, while in this one it will be even tougher because the number of rivals has more than doubled. The level of battles will be higher, we know we have to do more.”

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Ferrari Head of Endurance Race Cars Photo by: Ferrari

Do you feel pressure in this regard?

“The good thing is that we don't feel pressure, we focus on what we have to do. It's clear that confirming the good results is difficult, but it's part of our job, so we remain focused on what falls within our competence.”

Could having three 499Ps be an advantage, especially against Toyota who has two cars?

“It's certainly a greater commitment for us, on the other hand we have more information and data that we can exploit over the weekend to develop the car. I believe that the efforts will pay off race after race.”

Do you work the same way on all cars?

“There are no secrets and everything is shared. We have three Ferraris and we want them all to be able to fight for the podium and win. We think the same about everyone, there are no different or preferred strategies. It is certainly more challenging, but we support the # 83 at most so that he is in the game with everyone.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

What do you think of the new two-phase BoP?

“We tested it during the Prologue, we haven't analyzed the data yet, so we'll see. We are working hard together with the FIA ​​and ACO, who want to best balance all the cars, so we have to support each other. But in a weekend of race we want to think only about our performances.”

Have you already got an idea of ​​how you could go on the various tracks on the calendar?

“At the moment I can't say, I prefer to concentrate on Qatar. Clearly we are also preparing in advance for the next races. We are trying to best understand the characteristics of each track and how to adapt the set-up of the car in order to be the most competitive as possible. We must try to maximize performance everywhere.”

In Qatar what is the difference in terms of weight?

“I think it's a mix of track design and type of asphalt, it's a combination of high and low speed corners, with a long straight, so it's clear that the tires are affected because they're put under stress.”

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: Erik Junius

Without LMP2 have you changed anything in your strategies?

“In reality nothing has changed because we have more GTs, but we haven't seen that there could be a particular impact. However, we must consider that Lusail is a narrow track and it will be difficult to overtake the GTs, so attention will be needed in lapping, but I don't think that will have an effect on the strategy.”

You tried here at the end of November, are you in a better place now?

“I think the test was fundamental in understanding many things about the track and arriving prepared for the Prologue. In fact, the performance of the 499P was very good right from the start. There is still something missing to optimize, but we are certainly in a better position than in November.”

Did you have enough data for the simulations?

“The track is there on the simulator, before the November test we were missing some data correlations, but we managed to get closer also in this aspect and prepare the race quite well in terms of set-up. Then it's clear that you have to know how to adapt to certain situations, such as strong winds that affect performance and approach in certain corners. However, that test was very important.”

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Have you used the F1 simulator?

“Our simulators are practically the same. We have the old F1 simulator which has been adapted to our car. It is a very useful tool. What we were missing before the November test was the correlation with the simulation data. But now that we completed it, we were able to close the circle and develop the set-up, as we do for every event with the simulator”.

Have you changed anything compared to last year?

“We haven't spent any evolution tokens or changed anything physically in the aerodynamics. We just made some general changes to improve reliability, but we are still in the process of completing the collection of information to fully understand the car and understand if and how to change something for next year.”