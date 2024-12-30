It seems that time does not pass by Hugh Grant and, however, little remains of that clumsy gallant who stuttered with each conquest. At 64 years old, he has somewhat worn skin and dark hair sprinkled with gray, but his charm remains unchanged, as do his eyes, a freezing blue. Things of the material and British appeal, resistant to the cold and perhaps for that reason also to the ravages of age. Of course, Hugh Grant is no longer the same as he was: three decades after conquering Andie McDowell and becoming a star of romantic comedies, his attitude does not show a hint of those doubts with which, indecisive and looking down, He always took the girl. The performer looks you in the eye and responds as you shoot, directly, at the target. He says that now, in his maturity, he is no longer guided so much by the possibilities of success as by the challenge that the role entails, and perhaps that is why he agreed to star in ‘Heretic’, a psychological thriller with religion in the focus. «Age forces you to take risks and, furthermore, I really enjoy doing it. I prefer to try to bring forward characters like Mr. Reed—a psychopath who cajoles some young Mormon girls to torture them mentally, making them doubt even their faith; I think any actor would tell you that villains are funnier,” he tells ABC on a promotional visit to Madrid. He takes advantage of the theme of the film, which premieres in Spain with the new year, to become transcendental, another facet that he had not been able to cultivate before. «My opinions on religion are constantly changing. I have never been able to believe that Jesus was the son of God or things like that, but I have noticed that the Catholic countries I visit seem to have a better human experience than the Protestant ones. Something has permeated the culture from religion that is very valuable,” he says. Related News The standard anthill No Hugh Grant’s unexpected confession about his career: “I’m too old to star in romantic comedies” The iconic British actor returned to the Antena 3 program to promote ‘Hereje’, a horror film in which he stars his most diabolical sideNow without the uniform of a romantic icon with which he made a sector of the public enjoy so much, Hugh Grant discovers himself as an actor who enjoys making people suffer more than seducing. “I love the subversive and original, in thought and form,” he explains. That is why, perhaps, he has been trying for years to distance himself from the friendly filmography of the beginning of his career. In recent times, he has been the Oompa Loompa of the new version of ‘Wonka’, the villain of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, the boss of Guy Ritchie’s film ‘The Gentleman’, and the murderer of the series ‘ The Undoing’. «I have felt kidnapped by my success in romantic comedies, but it is my fault, I should have said no. At the beginning of my career, when I was young, I was paid a lot for certain roles, what I regret is not having taken care of both aspects. Greed got the better of me, but I am proud to have survived the roles I have played, I have never felt that any character was stronger than me,” admits Grant, who is reluctant to mention the titles that elevated him. No sign of ‘Notting Hill’, ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’, ‘Love Actually’. The change of registration, he justifies, is given to him: «I am already old. “That’s what they offer me.”

