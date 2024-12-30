A man arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her current partner in Madrid

A 40-year-old man was arrested this Sunday afternoon after stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her current partner at their home located in the San Blas neighborhood of Madrid, as police sources have confirmed to Europa Press. The attacker went to the house and, after the attack, fled the scene and took refuge in a shopping center.

Two off-duty police officers saw the man with blood-stained clothes and hands. When they stopped and frisked him, they found the weapon with which he stabbed his victims and he was detained. The Family and Women Care Unit (UFAM) has taken charge of the investigation. The aggressor had a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend, according to investigation sources.

The 56-year-old woman was treated by Samur-Civil Protection paramedics after presenting two wounds in the neck and chest. She was later transferred to the Gregorio Marañón hospital, Madrid Emergency sources have explained.

His current partner, a 55-year-old man, has been seriously injured, suffering about ten stab wounds all over his body, the most serious being those in the chest and neck. He had to be intubated and transferred to the 12 de Octubre hospital with an escort from the Madrid Municipal Police.