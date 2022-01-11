Studying at school and university is very different in pace and organization, so a student needs to learn some skills that will help him or her to fully adapt to the new environment. But you should be prepared that the first six months or a year will be tough, but you will gain valuable experience that only comes with being a student.

We have decided to make you a list of skills that, once fully mastered, will make you the best student in your group and the entire course.

Time management

It is a technique of accounting, distribution, and operational planning of own time.

There are 24 hours in a day, of which a typical student sleeps about 5-8 hours. Another 8 hours are spent traveling to university and attending classes. If you don’t work, you have about 8 hours to spare. Eight hours to do everything. To do absolutely everything, you have to be able to organize that time properly.

If you find it very difficult to keep everything in your head, then use notebooks. You can use absolutely any form of note-taking, as long as it is clear and convenient for you. You can also download an app onto your phone if you always have it with you.

Concentration

To put it simply, a person can maintain focus on a given object. Moreover, the object can be anything: a speech from a teacher, a paragraph in a textbook, or a homework assignment. Without this skill, you’ll have a really difficult time at university.

To improve your concentration, you can do various exercises at home. For instance, you can do meditation or read a book. Consciously focus your attention and increase your resistance to distractions. You can also try the medication route, but you should consult a specialist before doing so.

Literacy

Good literacy is one of the key indicators of a successful student. To improve it, you need to start reading as much literature as possible and know at least the basics, as no self-respecting organization would employ someone with the most commonplace spelling or grammatical mistakes.

A broad-minded person

A person with a broad outlook attracts people because there is always something to talk about and to ask him for advice. Therefore, it is a sign of a successful person.

To broaden his or her horizons, one should strive to learn new things. Such people do not limit themselves to the information given by the teacher, but look for new sources and work with them.

Critical thinking

A person with this type of thinking is impossible to fool. He or she always assesses the situation soberly, does not succumb to manipulation, evaluates their capabilities and the credibility of the information they receive. He is also adept at finding solid arguments to persuade a person to take a stand, which helps him overcome many difficulties.

Responsibility

Here we are talking specifically about the ability to take responsibility for one’s actions.

This is an indicator of a mature person because he is the one who is responsible for the result of the work. Shifting responsibility is a bad quality.

Teamwork

This skill will definitely come in handy in the future. People are social creatures, which means that we always have to interact or work with someone.

At university, you will often have to work in teams and do group projects. Learn to find a balance between the emotional and rational components. If you learn to listen and hear your peers, you will dramatically increase group effectiveness and channel it in the right direction.

By the way, students with this skill do not have to think about who will write my essay for me, the cohesion of the team often helps to complete any task quickly and efficiently.

Leadership skills

This skill is directly related to the previous one. Leadership skills will pave the way for you to have a successful career. A leader sees a goal and leads his or her team to it, giving them positive energy. The components of this skill are self-confidence, competent speech, the ability to listen and hear, the ability to inspire people, good manners. These skills also need to be learned.

Bio:

Elizabeth Bailey

I’m a student and freelance writer. Participant in student exchange programs and a traveler. I write about student life, helpful tips, and my own experiences at university.