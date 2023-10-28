As Yulia Fofanova, a psychiatrist and senior lecturer at the Academy of Postgraduate Education of the Federal Scientific and Clinical Center, told EAOMedia, mental disorders actually worsen in the fall and spring. This is all due to a sharp reduction in daylight hours and an imbalance of neurotransmitters responsible for emotions. Sometimes it’s just the autumn blues, and sometimes seasonal affective disorder can develop. People who are prone to depression are at risk.

With affective depression, a person feels sadness, low energy levels and attention problems. And this is not just autumn sadness – a mental disorder is also accompanied by a lack of motivation, a feeling of hopelessness and uselessness, and also increased irritability.

Among other alarm bells – apathy, drowsiness, extreme fatigue and difficulty reacting. Panic attacks, anxiety, and excessive tearfulness may also occur.

According to Fofanova, you shouldn’t convince yourself that many people feel this way in the fall. You need to get ready and go to the doctor. It is also important to eat well and avoid vitamin deficiencies. Finally, communication with loved ones and an interesting hobby will help improve your condition.

By the way, signs of fatigue and apathy may also appear in those who sleep poorly or insufficiently. You can find out about other consequences of sleep problems here.