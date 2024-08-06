Heat and waste in Rome, the alarm of the Medical Association: “Dangerous mix: risk of larvae, mice and cockroaches”

Heat and dirt. A worrying combination in the Capital that once again leads to a real “hygiene emergency” with risk of “larvae, mice and cockroaches”. This is the alarm, launched to Adnkronos Salute by the president of the Order of Physicians of Rome, Antonio Magi, who returns to the topic, after also a great ‘lover’ of Rome, the actor-director Carlo Verdonehe complained the degradation and filth of the city.

“We therefore find ourselves having to report things that now, punctually, happen every year: with the high heat and the lack of cleanliness, especially around the rubbish bins, the conditions are created for the formation of larvae, but also the presence of cockroaches that take advantage of this to feed on the waste left on the street. A situation that certainly does not favor health.”

“Prevent waste from remaining on the streets for too long”

For Magi, “it is not only necessary to do garbage collection well, but it is necessary prevent waste from remaining on the street for a long time, attracting insects. This is the main measure. In addition to cockroaches and larvae, waste also attracts mice, seagulls, crows and other animals.“. Therefore, “maximum attention is essential, especially in front of health facilities, in front of parks”.

Direct line with the Municipality of Rome

The problem is felt at many levels. “We – Magi reports – have had reports on the hygiene risk, for example, from lawyers who have written to the Medical Association. Consequently, I wrote to the Municipality of Rome, which has even provided us with a direct number to be able to report these particular situations from time to time, so that the Municipality can intervene immediately: the city is huge and no one wants to deny the difficulties of keeping it clean“. The direct line with the Municipality “at least it’s good news. But the reports are still emergencies, we should overcome them to work on a programming logic that allows us not to reach situations of obvious hardship”.