Genoa – It's the day of the presentation of docu-film “Genoa anyway and everywhere”, in theaters from January 29th and previewed on the 24th at the Space Cinema, and at Palazzo Tursi there are both the rossoblù president Alberto Zangrillo and the CEO Andres Blazquez. “I've always said that if we sell a player it will be to improve the team anyway. Our journey spans several years, we are starting now and we are building. Things will come and we will see in the next few years”, said Blazquez, regarding the next rossoblù transfer moves. And then he added: “Of course I love Genoa, I felt like crying while I saw the film, even my wife cried I'm Latin, Mediterranean, I have hot blood. I still don't live it like you but when the journey ends I will take a lot away from here. Our journey lasts years, we will build on what we are doing at the moment”.

President Zangrillo said: “There are young people who believe in us and we don't want to disappoint them. Genoa's project involves sacrifices and we make these sacrifices to consolidate a result that has eluded us for many years. I feel like I am a co-protagonist in this adventure with the ownership that will give new life to the history of this glorious company.”