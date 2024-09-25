“This is an important demonstration. I came for the first time last year, when they met on the subject of the price list. Today, on the one hand, concerns have increased for other reasons that we are addressing; on the other hand, however, it is important to be close because the private clinics and polyclinics are an essential part of the services that we offer to our community. What if mine is just a catwalk? If I hadn’t come it would have been worse, I won’t back out”. So to Adnkronos Salute Francis Rock, President of the Lazio Region, before speaking on the stage of the Brancaccio, the theatre this morning of the demonstration promoted by Uap – National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals “against a healthcare system currently out of control”.