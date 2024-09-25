Gioele, the second son of Teresanna Pugliese and Giovanni Gentile, was born
Moments of pure and indescribable joy are what they are experiencing Teresanna Pugliese and Giovanni Gentile. The two have in fact become parents again, as a few hours ago the little one was born Joel. An unexpected pregnancy about 9 years after the first birth.
Here are the words of the former tronista after the happy event.
Great joy for Teresanna Pugliese: the woman has become a mother for the second time
Teresanna Pugliese has become mother bis. She and her husband John Gentle they have in fact become parents again, as yesterday, September 24th, their second child was born Joel. The happy event occurred at 2.12pm, but the family decided to live this moment in total intimacy, communicating what happened only today.
The former tronista of Men and Women had in fact published on Instagram a short video where he writes a letter to his firstborn, informing him that he was going to the hospital with his father, as his little brother or sister had decided to be born on that day.
Yes, because Teresanna and Giovanni chose not to know the sex of the little one who was supposedly born and who once again turned out to be a beautiful little boy. Today a sweet photo was posted on social media where Teresanna appears in the company of her husband and the unborn child.
The words of the former tronista after the birth of his son
Teresanna She has spoken several times about how this pregnancy came almost unexpectedly since 9 years have passed since the birth of her first child. She looked for this second creature, but she never worried about the fact that it would not arrive, knowing that perhaps it was not the right time.
Gioele was born and we were reborn with him. Your love embraces my whole soul and that of my family. Thank you.
A fairy tale that ended with a happy ending, unlike the predictions that the beginning of this pregnancy had brought with it. The doctors had in fact told Teresa that hers was most likely a ectopic pregnancy or a light eggor pregnancies that unfortunately are not destined to evolve.
A new visit has revealed, however, how all these negative hypotheses were averted because the child she was expecting was gaining strength within her and in the end everything went well. Welcome little Gioele!
READ ALSO: Chaos at Men and Women, after a strong argument the knight bursts into tears, then the harsh words to Maria De Filippi: what happened
Leave a Reply