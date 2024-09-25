Moments of pure and indescribable joy are what they are experiencing Teresanna Pugliese and Giovanni Gentile. The two have in fact become parents again, as a few hours ago the little one was born Joel. An unexpected pregnancy about 9 years after the first birth.

Great joy for Teresanna Pugliese: the woman has become a mother for the second time

Teresanna Pugliese has become mother bis. She and her husband John Gentle they have in fact become parents again, as yesterday, September 24th, their second child was born Joel. The happy event occurred at 2.12pm, but the family decided to live this moment in total intimacy, communicating what happened only today.

The former tronista of Men and Women had in fact published on Instagram a short video where he writes a letter to his firstborn, informing him that he was going to the hospital with his father, as his little brother or sister had decided to be born on that day.

Yes, because Teresanna and Giovanni chose not to know the sex of the little one who was supposedly born and who once again turned out to be a beautiful little boy. Today a sweet photo was posted on social media where Teresanna appears in the company of her husband and the unborn child.

