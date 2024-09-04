“Pathologies such as ulcerative colitis have a strong emotional impact as the patient tends to isolate himself not only from his family context, but also from the work and school context”. This is what Salvo Leone, general director of the Amici Italia Association and chairman of the European federation of Crohn’s & ulcerative colitis associations (Efcca), said during the press conference organized by Lilly dedicated to the needs of patients and new treatment prospects following the approval, by Aifa, of mirikizumab, the first of a new class of drugs against the disease.