Clinging to the cables on the outside of a train high speed for more than 30 kilometers while the convoy traveled at 282 kilometers per hour. This is how a Hungarian citizen traveled whose doors were closed when he was on the platform and he chose to jump on the running board between two carriages in Germany.

The man, 40 years old, I was smoking a cigarette on a platform from Bavaria when the train doors slammed shut and he decided to get into the space between the two carriages, as reported this Friday by the Police. He spent the next 30 kilometers clinging to the cables before the train came to a controlled stop after Some witnesses discovered it and alerted the authorities..

The unidentified man later told the agents that he had done it because his luggage was still on board of the Intercity Express (ICE) train heading to Luebeck from Munich. He had boarded the train in Munich, but took a smoking break in Ingolstadt. Police detained him in the Bavarian town of Kinding before the convoy continued north.

The man was being investigated for not having a valid ticket, the federal police have explained, as well as for committing acts that disrupt normal operations.









In 2017, a 59-year-old man also survived by clinging to the train’s cables. for 25 kilometers on the Hannover-Bielefeld express.

The Police asked citizens to will inform immediately to railway staff if they saw people traveling outside the trains and implored people to avoid “life-threatening nonsense”.