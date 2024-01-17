A trip to Los Angeles, California, from San Diego, takes around two hours by car, but when you do not have this means of transportation or do not want to drive, you have to look for alternatives and A TikTok user shared one that is very attractive because it is fast, economical and includes beautiful landscapes.

Through her TikTok account, a woman who posts as @alexleonw shared that Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner train can transport passengers from downtown San Diego to the historic, central Union Station in Los Angeles, in about three hours.

The best thing about this trip is that The train runs along the entire California coast, so he gives beautiful postcards. “You feel like you're flying over the sea and you pass by beautiful beach places,” the TikToker shared. AND, When you arrive at the terminal in Los Angeles, you can see that it is a place that is also very worth visiting..

Another advantage is that this means of transportation is clean and comfortable. It also offers various amenities, for example, internet connection, bathrooms, connections for devices and sales of food and beverages.

Regarding costs, @alexleonw said that the Tickets start at US$36 and can be purchased directly on the Pacific Surfliner website. In fact, he advised doing it a few days in advance so as not to have problems and to be able to guarantee the transfer on the desired date and time.

Union Station in Los Angeles, a place worth visiting

In the recommendation provided by the tiktoker, The destination from downtown San Diego to Los Angeles is Union Station, a station with a traditional atmosphere that will give travelers beautiful photos. But it's just the beginning to enjoy a great ride.

Los Angeles Union Station is the largest passenger rail terminal in the western United States, Considered the last of the great train stations. This was put into service in 1933 with the intention of consolidating the three local railway terminals. In 1972 it was named Cultural Historic Landmark number 101 in Los Angeles and has also been part of the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historic Resources since 1980.

There you can take part in a tour to see Metro Art with numerous works of art that are available at the station. In addition, the place has restaurant and bar options and various events are held throughout the year.

Although, If the plan is to go to other areas of the city, other services can be used, from application taxis, traditional onesshared cars to bicycles.