Last Thursday, around 7:00 pm, a retiree was stabbed to death in the chest at his home in the municipality of Moreno, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which was intentionally set on fire minutes later. For the fact, the person who cared for him and his partner were arrested. According to investigations, the murder would have occurred to steal a large sum of money from the victim.

Gerardo Daniel Spinazzola, 75 years old, was a retired teacher who lived alone on Pío XII street at 2300 Moreno district, in the west of Greater Buenos Aires. The man had reduced mobility and had the help of a caregiver.

(Also: The versatile actress who left porn movies behind to succeed with Zendaya).

Judicial sources reported that the investigation began when firefighters attended a fire in the building and after putting out the flames found the man’s body. At first, the investigations suspected an accidental death, but the experts observed in the autopsy that Spinazzola had a stab wound in the back.

After that, the forensic police ruled that Spinazzola received a stab wound and that he died as a result of smoke inhalation during the fire. In any case, he stressed that “the outcome would have been the same without the fire”, due to the deep wound caused by the stabbing.

A new fire at the scene of a crime

Once again they set fire to the house where Gerardo Spinazzola was murdered on Thursday, January 19. The 75-year-old man was stabbed by criminals. (Go on) pic.twitter.com/DBzLMq2V7D — Weekly News (@SemActualidad) January 22, 2023

The detainee, Elizabeth Natalia Lara, 42 years old, was the daughter of Spinazzola’s best friend and the one in charge of assisting him, so he had the keys to the house. That Thursday, she was seen loading bags into a green Chevrolet Corsa car at the door of the retiree’s home minutes before the house began to catch fire.

“As recognized by a neighbor in the area, moments before the fire, this car was parked in front of the house with the trunk directed towards the house, while this woman loaded several bags into the vehicle,” explained a spokesperson linked to the cause.

(You may be interested: The surprising revelation of Jeffrey Epstein’s ex about Queen Elizabeth II).

Investigators estimate that, after killing him, the defendant took some valuables from the house, loaded them into bags, called a driver, and set the house on fire.

In addition, Judicial spokesmen indicated that the motive for the crime would be the theft of some 1.8 million Argentine pesos (more than 48 million Colombian pesos). that the victim kept in a false bottom of a piece of furniture. In this regard, the sources revealed that part of the money was recovered, which was incinerated, while they warned that the fire could have caused “a major tragedy.”

The suspect, identified as Elizabeth Natalia Lara, was arrested shortly after the crime. See also Homeland What did Esko Aho in his twenties think of his homeland in the 1970s? Or Jouko Turkka in his thirties and Väinö Linna in his fifties? Two old books reveal the elite cross-country relationship

The hypothesis was supported by the owner of the Corsa car in which Lara was seen on the day of the event, since the man appeared before the Moreno prosecutor’s officewhere he explained that he was a driver and provided the address of a home in the town of San Fernando to which the passenger who hired him went.

With this information, the prosecutor of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Moreno, Luisa Pontecorvo, requested the arrest of the woman, who was captured yesterday afternoon by agents of the City Police since she has a legal address in that district. Lara refused to testify before the prosecutor and was charged with “aggravated homicide criminis causa and for treachery in a real contest with robbery aggravated by the use of a knife.”

(Also read: The reasons why the ex of Jeff Bezos gave up two luxurious mansions).

After the authorities verified that Lara’s partner, identified as 41-year-old María Itatí Morales, resided in that house, they raided the house. There, bags with different valuables belonging to Spinazzola were recovered, for which Morales was also arrested and charged as a “necessary participant” in the murder.

More news

Dakota Johnson’s joke about Armie Hammer that left the public in shock

He went out to sea to ‘survive the end of the world’, but jumped ship

WhatsApp introduces the function of publishing 30-second audios as states

Hollywood in ‘shock’: actor Julian Sands is missing

Five thieves steal a plane and die by accident after taking off

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)