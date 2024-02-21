María SO, an active user on the TikTok platform, has become a source of inspiration for many by sharing her detailed experience on how she managed to obtain the green card for marriage in just three months, without the assistance of a lawyer. His story generated interest and dozens of comments among those seeking to understand and simplify the complex immigration process in the United States.

In your comments, María (@mariajoseso21) highlights that she paid around US$2,500 in total to complete the process herself, which is significantly less than what you would have invested in an immigration lawyer. The process, according to his own comments, is detailed and requires the presentation of a substantial amount of evidence to prove the authenticity of the marriage. Despite her initial fear, María encouraged her followers not to be afraid and assured that, although tedious, the process is not difficult to tackle.

In a second video, María explains her process in more depth. She says that, initially, she was willing to hire a lawyer due to the perceived complexity of the process. However, Upon meeting other people who had completed the process without legal assistance, she decided to investigate for herself..

In a video, María explained what the main challenges are when applying for the Green Card for marriage

How to find guidance, according to María's case

Maria shared that she found numerous resources on YouTube where other people shared their experience and provided step-by-step guidance on how to fill out the required forms. Found an online support group especially helpfulwhere one person offered assistance in preparing forms, greatly simplifying the process for them.

His experience highlights the importance of researching and utilizing online resources, saving thousands of dollars in legal fees. He recommended that those who consider their case to be simple explore the information available on the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website and take advantage of the online tools..

The process of obtaining a green card by marriage, according to the information provided by María and complemented by USCIS, involves several steps. It begins with the filing of the petition for adjustment of status (I-130), followed by the application for adjustment of status (I-485). An interview is then conducted with USCIS to verify the applicant's eligibility. Finally, if approved, the beneficiary receives the Green Card.