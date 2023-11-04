As soon as you enter the Region of Murcia Gastronomic venue, a succession of ‘food trucks’ and other exhibitors welcome visitors thirsty for the most succulent flavors, so that they don’t have to wait long until they try their first bites. The area is especially attractive to carnivores, as can be guessed by the unmistakable aroma that permeates the environment.

The grills of the Pepe Tomás Restaurant, those of the FBI hamburger restaurant and the roast chickens of Rosarito preside over the flavor and smell of the terrace, along with some appetizing Argentine empanadillas and the tapas of La Fábrica Gastrobar. To refresh the palate, Cánovas Wines from Jumillano decided to wash down all the glasses that paraded through the area with their vermouth and they succeeded: “I need a vermouth now,” a young woman informed her friends as soon as she entered the venue.

With the glass full and under the sun of this radiant day at the beginning of November – paraphrasing the Murcians Second –, the discussions began to choose a dish. Some were quite clear about it, like Javier, one of the attendees who headed out to order “two or three FBI hamburgers and some Argentine empanadillas, although Pepe Tomás’ mussels are giving me the cold shoulder,” he confessed.

Others, more hesitant, walked in front of the trucks waiting for their appetite to choose, since it is quite a challenge to leave something without trying. This challenge that usually happens in all editions of the fair has increased this year with the outdoor area: “I have come other times, but the offer of ‘food trucks’ has surprised me and now I really don’t know what to order,” he lamented. another diner, with his mouth watering.