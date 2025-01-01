Granada Abierta invites the mayor to read “a manifesto for harmony and cultures” in the celebration of the Toma

Like every year, the commemoration of the Taking of Granada is a cross between supporters and detractors. For the official celebration of the 533rd anniversary of the Taking of the city of the Alhambra by the Catholic Monarchs, which took place on January 2, 1492, some events are held in which the shaking of the banner of Castile and a civic function are traditional. religious whose main settings are the Royal Chapel, where the remains of Isabel and Ferdinand rest, and the Town Hall, in the central Plaza del Carmen.

In parallel, and as explained by the Granada Abierta platform, the event ‘For coexistence, not the Toma’ will take place in the Plaza de Mariana Pineda, also in the center of the Granada capital. The entity has asked Mayor Marifrán Carazo (PP) to “take a first step with the reading of a manifesto for harmony and cultures, from the municipal balcony,” they have pointed out from Granada Abierta.

This year the mayor of Granada will carry King Ferdinand’s original sword. In the ceremony in the Cathedral, with the participation of the Government Subdelegation and Madoc himself, during the consecration, the councilor in charge of carrying the royal standard, this year the socialist councilor Raquel Ruz, according to the sources consulted by Europa Press in The Granada City Council will go up to the presbytery and bow the banner.

After the homily, after noon, and within the framework of a protocol coordinated with the Archbishopric of Granada, in the same order in which the entrance to the Cathedral was carried out, the local corporation will be transferred to the Royal Chapel, where The royal banner will be flown, this year by councilor Eva Fernández, also from the PSOE.

Legionnaires belonging to the Flag Headquarters of the Legion Brigade will arrive from Almería this Thursday, a local holiday in Granada, to participate in the events. A section of the Legion, with a music unit and a squad of spenders, as detailed to Europa Press by sources consulted in the Training and Doctrine Command (Madoc) of the Army, will thus once again be one of the incentives for those come to watch the events through the streets of the city center.

Parallel act ‘For coexistence, not the Takeover’

This parallel event, which also follows a traditional line of protest against the Toma, will feature the reading of a manifesto, the presentation of the book ‘Chronicle of a Polemic’, by Paco Vigueras, and flamenco and poetry performances by Juan Pinilla, Pepa Merlo, Chanquete and Francisco Manuel Díaz.

In a press release, Granada Abierta has explained that it is celebrating 30 years of fighting “for coexistence and against the Takeover”, which in its opinion “has become an anachronistic, sectarian and exclusive celebration, which promotes Islamophobia and is unsustainable.” in democracy.”

For this reason, they consider it “necessary to transform January 2 into a festival of coexistence, in which all citizens can participate,” indicating to the local government team “that there is another way to commemorate” the Taking, that is, “by changing the banner.” “, the sword and the military march, which are symbols of war, by poetry and music, which represent the culture of peace.”