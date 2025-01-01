“Yes, eat, eat calmly, nothing happens if they are sugar-free”… The after-dinner meals loaded with Christmas sweets with “0% sugar” are actually a trap for the consumer because, as experts warn, those ” “inventions” of the food industry so that we do not stop buying nougat, marzipan and polka dots at Christmas are a deception since they distract us with the packaging so that we are not aware that maltitol is abused and nutritional quality is sacrificed.

The point is that a priori, the person who purchases these sugar-free sweets usually seeks a healthier consumption for their diet without giving up a flavor already one texture that is as close as possible to the traditional product. But the truth is that what is rarely highlighted is that, despite the fact that these types of products are increasingly available, it is usually hidden that they contain sweeteners such as maltitol, which enhances the flavor and is not an advisable option.

Maltitol, a common sugar substitute in Christmas products, is promoted as a healthy option, although the reality is more complex. Its presence in large quantities can be counterproductive. «Although maltitol has fewer calories per gram (2.4 kcal compared to 4 kcal of sugar), its lower sweetening power places us at a crossroads: either increase its quantity to achieve an equivalent flavor, or compensate with fats and other ingredients. In both cases, the result is that the caloric value ends up being equal to that of traditional nougats, marzipans and Polvorones. Therefore, the promise of 0% added sugar that is advertised in these specific cases “does not represent a real advantage,” warns Luis Cañada, founder of FITstore.

Thus, the expert explains that in recent years, large brand products have been sold in supermarkets that boast 0% sugar, but that in reality contain up to 40% sugar. maltitol“an excessive and potentially harmful amount,” as he warns.









The claim “no added sugar” can be misleading, therefore, since it does not necessarily mean that we are dealing with a lighter or healthier product. In fact, in traditional Christmas sweets such as Polvorones, sugar-free versions usually compensate for this lack by increasing the amount of animal fat, which can even increase the total caloric intake.

More fat and less quality

Polvorones labeled ‘0% added sugar’ hide another nutritional reality: they reduce the percentage of essential ingredients such as almondwhich is precisely the main source of nutrients in these traditional sweets. The comparisons made by FITstore are revealing: while a traditional nougat contains 28% almonds, its ‘0% added sugar’ version only reaches 24%. And far from reducing calories, these versions can even increase them, going from 548 kcal in traditional nougat to 600 kcal per 100 grams in the version without added sugar. «That is why it is essential not to get carried away by the claim on the packaging and focus on analyzing the nutritional labeling. What is truly important is the quality and quantity of the main ingredients,” says the expert.

The design of packaging plays a crucial role in these deceptive strategies, since many brands use colors, phrases and graphics that camouflage them as healthy to attract the consumer. However, a detailed reading of the nutrition label and the ingredients list reveals another reality: in many cases, these products contain more fat, more sweeteners or less proportion of quality ingredients such as almonds or hazelnuts, thus deviating from what the consumer expects.

This is how they cheat the Nutriscore

Something similar happens to Polvorones with marzipan, another typical Christmas sweet. The use of maltitol increases at the expense of sugar and the Nutriscore traffic light is fooled. “The appeal of 0% added sugars has become a powerful advertising claim, but these marketing strategies frequently mask the inferior quality of the product,” warns Cañada. In fact, the expert explains that the term ‘0%’ creates a false sense of security that leads to increasing portions, mistakenly believing that it is a healthier option. “44% sugar is better if you are aware than 39% maltitol without knowing it,” emphasizes the CEO of FITstore.

Dressing up products with maltitol to manipulate Nutriscore, which always unfairly rewards the absence of sugar, causes deception as there are many cases of products with Nutriscore D in which sugar is replaced by maltitol and already receives a grade of A, even though the product has not changed. rest of its composition and has nutritional qualities identical to its counterpart with sugar.

How to choose well? The key is to increase fiber consumption and reduce carbohydrate consumption, as well as obviously sugar consumption. «There is nothing more characteristic of a nougat than the dried fruitso it is also positive to opt for products that have a higher percentage of this ingredient,” explains Cañada.