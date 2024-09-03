Government Savings | Kokompusinait appeals to the government not to cut victims of intimate partner violence

Government savings|The women of the coalition are worried about the effect of the government’s organization savings on the support of those who experience intimate partner violence.

Women of the Confederation urges the government to once again consider cuts aimed at organizations and services that support victims of intimate partner violence.

The women’s organization of the Prime Minister’s Party therefore disagrees with the government led by its parent party on at least some of the savings.

“Victims of intimate partner violence have the right to a fair legal process and the right to adequate support services. The financing of the services must be taken care of so that the victims are not left alone,” says the chairman of Kokoomusnainen in the press release Pihla Keto-Huovinen.

Government will start the budget meeting on Tuesday, where it will decide on the government’s income and expenditure for the next year. Rihi lasts until Wednesday.

Last spring, the government decided on cuts and tax increases of three billion, and now the government’s goal is to get these adjustments into the budget book. One part of the adjustment of the state finances is the reduction of the support given to organizations.

Women of the Confederation names organizations in the announcement that they would like to be protected from the worst cuts.

“We Kokoomusnainite see the balancing of the indebted state economy as absolutely necessary, but we appeal to the government to secure the support of those who have experienced domestic violence by maintaining the funding of the Women’s Line, the Crime Victim Emergency Service and social welfare organizations at such a level that they can continue to offer and secure services to those who need them and complement the services of the public sector”, in the press release it is said.

According to the release, the organizations train volunteers, create a safe space and offer help when the public sector cannot provide it.

“Cutting from organizations can at worst create increasing pressure on the public sector and congest the service supply,” the announcement says.

At the same time as cutting from organizations focused on intimate partner violence, the government is spending half a billion euros over four years to reduce the Kela fee for private doctor visits – support that has targeted According to Kela, almost exclusively for themwho could already afford to pay for private doctor visits.

For example the Women’s Line, which is subject to surgery, is a service that women who have experienced intimate partner violence can call to receive acute support and advice on leaving a violent relationship.

It receives its funding mainly from the state budget.

Executive director of the organization Katju Aro says that even today, the Women’s Line’s emergency service can only answer about every third call.

“More than that, we would need additional resources to be able to respond to everyone,” says Aro.

According to Aro, the Women’s Line has started responding to women experiencing violence also through social media channels, which many victims have experienced as the lowest threshold to seek help. Resources are needed to maintain that service as well.

Women of the Confederation mentions in its announcement that the coalition-led government is ending mediation in intimate partner violence cases.

This decision is considered good by Naisten linjan Aro. Aro hopes that the funds released from mediation could be allocated to organization services that help victims.