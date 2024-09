She was diagnosed unexpectedly in May 2018. Ten days after Angelika B. ran a marathon in a new personal best time, she found out she had breast cancer. She is 40 years old, is in the middle of her career, feels healthy and as fit as she has rarely been before. A tumor doesn’t fit into the picture at all. That’s another reason why the Frankfurt native is ready to fight: “I knew from the start that I would get well again.”