Starting next January 1, 2025, 14 of the Movistar Plus+ channels They leave the platform grill. In the last week, the official social media accounts of these chains have said goodbye to the operator with the hashtag #AdiósMovistar.

Specifically, these are the 14 channels of the AMC Network, among which are some very popular ones such as Kitchen Channel, History Channel, Hollywood Channel, AMC or Somos.

Also in their broadcasts, since last week, these channels are announcing their departure from Movistar Plus+ “for reasons beyond the control of the channels themselves“, as read on some signs.

Even in some messages on networks, the chains have been more direct: “We have lived unforgettable moments together. Now Movistar has decided to remove its subscribers Canal Cocina”, says the official account of the gastronomic channel.

These are the 14 chains that They disappear from Movistar Plus+:

Hollywood Channel.

Kitchen Channel.

History Channel.

With family.

AMC.

Sundance TV.

Odyssey.

Are.

Have a good trip!

AMC Crime.

XRTM.

Dark.

Decasa Channel.

AMC Break.

Four substitutes

But if 14 channels leave with 2025, new ones also enter. Movistar+ has announced that starting January 1 it will broadcast on its platform four new channelsall four belonging to the United Kingdom’s public radio and television entity, the prestigious BBC.

The first of them is BBC Food (dial 92), a thematic channel dedicated to gastronomy that would fill the gap left by Canal Cocina, and that broadcasts documentaries on international dishes, recipe programs and other content related to food.

It also premieres BBC History (dial 84), which will cover the gap on Canal Historia. It broadcasts documentaries about history, and some focused on the royal house of the United Kingdom.

Another of the new channels is BBC Drama (dial 32), which will complete the offer of fiction series and films with the most valued productions from the BBC factory, which stands out, among other genres, for its period dramas.

Finally, he also joins Movistar+ BBC Top Gear (dial 34), a channel dedicated to the world of motors and cars under the umbrella of the successful program Top Gearone of the most viewed in the world.