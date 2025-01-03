Spain, historical record for tourists: 88.5 million people until November, who spent almost 120,000 million

Spain achieved a historical record in international tourism during the first 11 months of 2024, with more than 88.5 million visitors, the highest number ever recorded in this period, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published this Friday. These tourists generated a total expenditure close to 120,000 million euros, which represents an increase of almost 17% compared to the previous year, according to Europa Press.

This milestone was supported by the excellent performance of the sector in November, when the country received 5.7 million international tourists, 10.3% more than in 2023, and generated a total expenditure of 7,709 million euros, 16% more, with an average daily expense of 178 euros.

The main emitting countries in the first eleven months were the United Kingdom (with more than 17.5 million and an increase of 7.1%), France (with more than 12.2 million and an increase of 11.5%) and Germany (with more than 11.3 million, 8.5% more).

Until November, the communities that received the most tourists were Catalonia (18.9 million and an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period in 2023), the Balearic Islands (15.1 million and an increase of 6.1%) and the Canary Islands ( 13.8 million, 9.6% more).

In this period, the total spending of international tourists increased by 16.7% and reached 118,693 million euros, according to the INE. The United Kingdom was the country with the highest accumulated spending (18.1% of the total). They were followed by Germany (12.3%) and France (8.8%).

According to the tourist spending survey (Egatur), in the first 11 months of 2024, the Spanish communities that accumulated the highest tourist spending in their territories were Catalonia (with 18.9% of the total), the Canary Islands (17.4%) and the Balearic Islands (16.7%).

The tourist spending data for November have seen improvements in the chapters of average spending per traveler and average daily spending which, together with the average stay, are three of the main clues to assess the effectiveness of the tourism policies carried out by the Ministry of Tourism. Industry and Tourism.

In November, each visitor spent an average of 1,361 euros in Spain, 5.2% more than last year, and spending per day also reflects this growth, reaching 178 euros, an increase of 2.4% year-on-year. The average stay is 7.6 days, a figure slightly higher than a year ago, which stood at 7.4.

The number of Italian and French tourists grows

As is customary, the United Kingdom was the main country of residence for tourists who visited Spain in November, with 1 million visitors and an increase of 5.5% compared to the same month in 2023.

From France, the second issuing market, a total of 751,182 tourists arrived (a growth of 17.4%); For its part, 650,733 tourists arrived from Germany (4.4% more) and from Italy, the fourth in the ranking, another 369,097 tourists arrived (22% above the figure for the same period last year and the highest rise for one country this month).

In terms of spending, visitors from the United Kingdom – those who spend the most in our country – spent 1,161 million euros in November, which represents a growth of 8.7%. The second country in spending has been Germany, whose nationals spent 957 million euros on their vacations in Spain, an increase of 20.2% compared to November 2023.

In third place is France, with spending of 582 million euros and a year-on-year growth of 22%, which places the neighboring country as the market with the highest percentage increase in spending this month among the main countries.

Evolution by territories

The Canary Islands was the first main destination of tourists who arrived in Spain in November, with 25.6% of the total. They were followed by Catalonia (22.2%) and Andalusia (13.7%). 8.6% more tourists arrived in the Canary Islands than in November 2023. The number of tourists who visited Catalonia increased by 9.7% and 8.7% more came to Andalusia.

The Ministry of Industry and Tourism highlights as a notable fact that during the month of November there has been a “more than notable increase”, of 40.9%, in the arrival of international tourists to the group of communities, beyond the six historically large recipients (Catalonia, Balearic Islands, Andalusia, Canary Islands, Madrid and Valencia), “which shows the effectiveness of the tourism deconcentration policies implemented by the Ministry.”

In relation to spending, the main destination autonomous communities with the greatest weight in tourist spending in November were the Canary Islands (with 28.6% of the total), Catalonia (17.9%) and Madrid (15.7%). . Tourist spending increased by 13.4% in the annual rate in the Canary Islands, 8.8% in Catalonia and 13.1% in the Community of Madrid. In the first 11 months of 2024, the communities with the highest accumulated spending were Catalonia, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

As has also happened with arrivals, in the expenditure chapter the significant increase of 35.5% stands out in the group of autonomous communities that are not considered the main destination.