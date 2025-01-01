Real Madrid closed the year 2024 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in the Ciudad Deportiva with a work session that was witnessed in the stands by thousands of members, who attended to support your loved ones by taking advantage of the Christmas season. In training, the euphoria of seeing the players train, especially the younger ones, stood out, but also that Alaba trained with the rest of his teammates.

The attendees were thus able to enjoy first-hand a training session in which the Austrian defender worked partly with the group. However, due to injuries, they were not on the pitch the Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao, who continue to recover from their serious injuries.

Alaba is still in the recovery process and, after more than a year of injury, Real Madrid does not want to take risks with him. Although, as Ancelotti warned after the match against Rayo, this could be available soon to take to the field of play.

Regarding the content of the session designed by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti and the coaching staff, it started with joint warm-up before the footballers wore carry out ball circulation exercises completed with shots on goal. Subsequently, they did possession work and concluded with a match on a small field.

In this way, the white team continued preparing for what will be its first match of the year 2025, the postponed league match against Valencia in Mestalla, scheduled for next Friday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. Later, on January 6, he will also face a crash, in this case of the Copa del Rey against Deportiva Minera at 7:00 p.m.