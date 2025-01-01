One of the news of 2025 will be the start of work on the new Benito Villamarín and the transfer of Real Betis to the recently remodeled La Cartuja stadium. The green and white club is finalizing the details of a plan that it has been designing for several months to stagger all the processes that will lead it not only to play its matches in the venue built for the 1999 World Athletics Championships but also to transport its fans with the greatest possible comfort, prepare the premises for their needs and tastes and install their offices for their correct functioning. Betis’ experience in La Cartuja aims to be adjusted during these two years, so it is not intended to make its stay provisional and precise modifications will be undertaken to ensure that both fans, players and employees feel at home in this move. forced for reasons of improvement at the Heliópolis home. In the schedule managed by Betis it is clear that the Verdiblancos will begin the 2025-26 season already playing at home at the Cartuja stadium. The idea is that the demolition of the Benito Villamarín Preference stand and the start of the works will begin in May, after the Betis – Valencia dispute with which LaLiga EA Sports will end. In that summer it is more than possible that the Verdiblancos will already play a friendly in La Cartuja as a test for their transfer and that the next two full campaigns (2025-26 and 2026-27) will use this venue as their sporting fiefdom until the end of the season. works in Heliopolis and his return. Thus, the Beticos will be able to debut two completely remodeled stadiums, given that the Cartuja changes its structure thinking about the 2030 World Cup since it will be one of the venues and the Villamarín enters the reforms that most of the LaLiga clubs are applying thanks to the Plan Impulse and the agreement with CVC. In this way, the contract for the use of the Cartuja stadium has already been agreed between Betis and the company that runs this venue, which is owned by the following administrations: Junta de Andalucía (40%), Government of Spain (25%), Seville City Council (19%), Seville Provincial Council (13%), plus Real Betis (1.5%) and Sevilla FC (1.5 %). All that is missing is the fringes and the signing of this connection to use this space for two years with the inclusion of the rental of the offices. And during this month of January, the work will be defined for the conditioning of the space in which the Betis employees will be accommodated, which currently has its headquarters in the Benito Villamarín Preference stand. The green and white club will occupy two floors in the Northwest tower of the Cartuja stadium, for which some small renovations will be made and the idea is that the transfer of employees will be done by work groups in a staggered manner before the end of the 2024 season. 25. A striking point is that Betis will open a new official store for the green and white club products, and managed by the entity itself, also in the Cartuja stadium. The idea is to maintain the volume of sales on match days taking advantage of the influx of public and also the trickle of Beticos who can come to carry out different procedures with the club such as in the Betico Customer Service Office and provide the service to the fans in the new, provisional home of the team. Betis has already played at home in La Cartuja both in the 2022 Copa del Rey final and in the matches against Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Getafe (season 2006-07) and against Valladolid (2007-08). He also played some friendly matches and was exercising in this setting due to the adaptation of the Villamarín grass in the 2012-13 season. The final of the Copa del Rey, which will be played on April 26, 2025 at the Cartuja stadium, is a key date for Betis’ move to this venue. And after the dispute of this duel organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the customization of the changing rooms and common areas will begin so that Betis can have the feeling of playing at home, which will replace a large part of the red decoration as the corporate color of the RFEF for the green that distinguishes the Heliopolitans. It is worth remembering that several concerts are scheduled in La Cartuja during 2025 and among them are the massive ones by Morad (April), Manuel Carrasco (May), Lola Índigo (June) or Duki and Mónica Naranjo (October), with which The Betic club and its sporting activity will have to coexist with grass care, an always sensitive issue in this venue as already happened in the Euro 2020. Once it is over After its remodeling, the Cartuja stadium will have a capacity of 71,374 spectators, taking advantage of the removal of the athletics track and there will be improvements in almost all elements to bring it up to date, with a budget of fifteen million euros, of which ten They are a direct contribution from the Junta de Andalucía. The Benito Villamarín has space for 60,000 fans and will continue with a similar capacity after its renovation, so a sensitive issue will be the location of its 50,373 members, as the number exceeded by the green and white club. The fact is that the Heliópolis entity reports that a process will be opened to transfer the seats from the location in Villamarín to La Cartuja and that each fan will see their place respected in these two seasons. The following derivatives are in the study phase, such as plans to guarantee return to Villamarín, the possible expansion of the membership quota taking into account the variability from year to year, the largest sale of seats available, the classic changes of location, etc. Betis is already beginning the process of marketing the VIPS areas that it will have in La Cartuja for these seasons, something that produces an interesting economic return for the Betis coffers. The issue of access is very sensitive for the Betis people who already knew first-hand their deficiencies in the surroundings of the Cartuja in the 2022 Copa del Rey final. The common work between the Board and the Seville City Council to improve this need was recently highlighted by Juan de la Rosa, Urban Planning delegate of the Sevillian Consistory, in statements to Cope Sevilla: «The Andalusian Government is carrying out an important work with the removal of the athletics tracks. to reach a capacity of 70,000 spectators, but outside the stadium the City Council is putting all its efforts into the redevelopment of the surroundings and new accesses, parking planning and the implementation of a mobility management protocol with the Police. Closing the railway ring that connects San Jerónimo with Blas Infante would be a necessary commitment of the State, because that area would provide continuity of the train from one end of Seville to the other, and that would improve mobility around the Olympic stadium and the Cartuja.” “We are committed to a comprehensive reform of the La Cartuja Stadium, both inside and outside,” the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Arturo Bernal, also pointed out a few days ago. Meanwhile, the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, highlighted that “one of the great deficits that the La Cartuja stadium has is access. Therefore, one of the objectives is to redevelop the entire environment and make new accesses for the arrival of Betis. The priority is that the first phase is completed before the arrival of Betis. Among the specific actions, the improvement of accessibility and the provision of plots for new metropolitan facilities have been proposed, integrating them into the urban fabric of the city. Likewise, roads with an approximate area of ​​182,000 square meters will be built and new accesses will be created, a total of 12, with SE-30, SE-20, and the connection with the Cartuja Technology Park and Avenida de Carlos III. . In addition, additional plots with an approximate area of ​​970,000 square meters will be developed, which will be used so that sporting and cultural events can have spaces and facilities to implement their services. Another initiative that has been proposed is the adaptation of a parking lot with more than 12,000 spaces with photovoltaic pergolas that will produce 25 megabytes of electrical energy to serve and improve the sustainability of the Cartuja Technology Park, the stadium and additional equipment. All these actions will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will begin in the first half of 2025 and will end in July of that same year, before the arrival of Real Betis Balompié. In this period, work will be done on the most important roads for public access to the stadium, a southern access will be executed, with three roads in each direction, and a roundabout on Américo Vespucio Street that connects them. Likewise, it is intended to connect, through a transversal, an avenue that links the current eastern roundabout of Avenida del Ocio with the SE-20, which will pass right along the southern flank of the stadium. In the second phase, the rest of the environment will be reorganized and equipped, starting in the first half of 2027.

