After the revelation of Assassin’s Creed ShadowsUbisoft was met with a fairly negative reaction from fans. All because of the inclusion of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin, as one of its protagonists. Perhaps to calm things down, they have just announced that several of their classic games in the series are about to receive a remake. Although he did not specify which ones.

While this may be a good thing for many who have been following the franchise since the beginning, we believe that it is part of a problem that Ubisoft has been dragging on for some time: They don’t know what to do with Assassin’s Creed nor what it is.

The reasons why Assassin’s Creed has an identity problem

Things have changed with Assassin’s Creed

In its beginnings, Assassin’s Creed It offered us several things that made it position itself as a renowned saga in the industry. Among these we have parkour, adventures that led us to meet real characters in important historical events and gameplay more focused on stealth and the use of different tools to go unnoticed.

Over time they perfected the formula and even gave us a great naval battle simulator in Assassin’s Creed IV. However, they also got a little greedy and released games every year, which eventually led to player fatigue.

Source: Ubisoft.

It was precisely for this reason that they began to experiment with the arrival of Origins. This gave us a more RPG-like experience that also takes place in a huge open world with a variety of missions to complete. While this change was welcomed at the time, players once again began to grow fed up with this approach with the arrival of its sequels. Odyssey and Valhalla.

Although they are quite good games in themselves, they are criticized for being quite long. Plus many feel like they left behind what made this franchise so beloved. It was thanks to this that we believe Ubisoft caused an identity crisis with Assassin’s Creed.

Mirage’s arrival only made the obvious clearer.

This crisis was very evident with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. A game that Ubisoft promised us would return to the more classic gameplay of its assassin series. Instead of focusing on huge open worlds, we were given a slightly more controlled experience where stealth once again played a very important role in eliminating our targets.

However, the result was not what fans expected. It seems that after so many years without making a classic style one, Ubisoft forgot how to develop them. The combat felt very basic and in the end using tools was not that necessary to stay hidden.

Source: Ubisoft.

Still, it’s clear that they won’t give up on this approach. Precisely because they’ve just announced remakes of some of their first games. All in an attempt to win back the saga’s oldest fans. While we applaud this attempt to return to what characterized the series in its beginnings, it is still proof that there is an identity crisis.

Also, they will not only try it with remakes, but also a little with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. In fact, one of its protagonists, Naoe, has a gameplay very similar to that of Ezio or Altair. Only time will tell if he succeeds where he is. Mirage failed.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows gives us more evidence of this identity crisis

Returning to Assassin’s Creed Shadowsits first gameplay trailer confirmed our suspicions. Both protagonists are controlled differently and seem to appeal to fans of both eras that the series has gone through since its birth.

On the one hand, we already talked about Naoe. She is more similar to the classic assassins by relying much more on stealth and different objects to emerge victorious, such as smoke bombs and a hook. On the other hand we have Yasuke whose combat seems to be an evolution of what we saw in Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. A more focused approach to brutality and melee attacks with a variety of powerful weapons. Stealth has gone on sabbatical, darling.

Source: Ubisoft

According to Ubisoft, players can choose who to play as at any time and can even go through the entire game with just one character. This way they make sure to appeal to both modern fans and those who have been around since the Crusades.

It sounds very good and even ambitious. We will see in due time if the move works out well for them or if we find ourselves in another situation similar to that of Resident Evil 6. Let’s remember that Capcom wanted to combine elements of survival horror with unbridled action, but they didn’t know how to combine them in a satisfactory way.

When Shadows arrives, Ubisoft will have to face a decision

We are still a little far away from Assassin’s Creed Shadowsbut we now see that Ubisoft could face another question once it reaches the hands of players: What path will they follow in the future? Assuming this installment is successful Will this model be used as the basis for the next era of the franchise? Should we expect more titles that combine both elements in a single game?

There is also the possibility that it will fail, especially with threats from certain intolerant players who have already announced that they will boycott the game. If this happens, what message will Ubisoft receive? Which aspect will they leave aside, the resemblance to Origins and its sequels or the stealth of the first installments?

Source: Ubisoft.

As we said. Right now they are at a point where they want to appeal to both audiences but inevitably the time will come when they have to decide. For now Assassin’s Creed still has its fans so Ubisoft must be very careful with its next moves. Otherwise, one of the most beloved and well-known sagas may become increasingly relegated. For you, what do you think is the best path to follow?

