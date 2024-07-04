ANDFormer US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) managed to extend his lead in the polls over the current president, Joe Bidenby more than two percentage points, a trend that has become more pronounced since their debate last Thursday.

According to the criteria of

According to the average of polls carried out by the website FiveThirtyEight, the Republican politician has 42% of voting intentions.compared to Biden’s 39.8%. Trump had not seen that much of a difference since March 5.

Since then, he had been in the lead until June 20, when the current White House incumbent surpassed him by 0.1 points.

There were then seven days left until the televised face-to-face on the CNN studios in Atlanta, where Biden’s failed performance provoked a growing wave of voices calling for him to withdraw from the electoral campaign, questioning whether he was physically and mentally capable of doing so.

Between June 20 and June 25, according to data compiled by FiveThirtyEight, Biden managed to stay slightly ahead of the Republican politician, never being more than 0.3 percentage points ahead.

On the eve of the debate, Trump turned the situation around and has since been increasingly winning the eventual support of citizens ahead of the November 5 elections, with voting intentions that on July 1 were already 1.4 points above those of his adversary and on Wednesday reached 2.2.

Biden, meanwhile, insists that he has no intention of abandoning his candidacy.

This Wednesday he made a surprise appearance on a video call with the staff working on his re-election campaign to tell them: “I need you now more than ever. I’m going to keep fighting. We’re going to do this until the end,” sources close to his electoral team told EFE.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

Biden meets with governors from his party to calm nerves after the debate



US President Joe Biden met behind closed doors with Democratic Party governors on Wednesday to calm nerves that arose within that political force following his weak performance in the debate against former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Nearly all of the country’s 23 Democratic governors confirmed their attendance at the meeting with the president, either virtually or in person.

Among them are two of the favorites to possibly replace Biden if he ends his campaign: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will attend the meeting in person.

The meeting was not the initiative of the White House, but rather arose from a call to discuss the debate hosted Monday by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

In public statements, some governors have made clear that they view the meeting as an opportunity for a frank discussion with Biden about his health. For example, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky told CNN on Tuesday that the governors wanted to “make sure he’s OK.”

Others, however, want to take the opportunity to show their support for Biden. One of them is Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, who on Sunday made clear in an interview on CBS that he had no interest in seeking the nomination if Biden dropped out. “Joe Biden is not going to drop out of this race, nor should he,” he said at the time.

The meeting has raised high expectations within the Democratic Party, including among its donors.

For example, John Morgan, one of the largest contributors, asked on the social network X that the president’s campaign pay special attention to the proposals of Beshear, who governs Kentucky, a predominantly Republican state.

“I pray that the campaign will listen carefully to Andy Beshear when the governors meet with the president today. He is the only Democrat to win a deep red state TWICE,” he said.

So far, Biden has given no indication that he wants to withdraw from the race for the White House and influential figures in the Democratic Party, such as former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), have closed ranks around him.