ICE Agency, in collaboration with the trade association IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association)organize an Italian pavilion with the participation of a delegation of 21 Italian companies at Gamescomthe most important gaming fair in Europe, scheduled in the Business Area from 21 to 23 August 2024 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne.

Gamescom is the world’s largest trade fair for the latest trends and innovations in the video game industry, with a total of 230,000 square meters of exhibition space. For the 2024 edition, over 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries will be present. Italy has been participating in the fair since 2015.

With a turnover of 2.3 billion euros in 2023, the Italian video game market shows a growth trend of 5% compared to 2022 and 28% compared to 2019, presenting significant development opportunities.

In 2023, purchases of new video games also increased (+6% compared to 2022), especially for consoles and PCs in relation to downloads of new titles (+19% year-on-year). On the other hand, in-game purchases, including DLC ​​downloads, on-demand services and subscriptions to console services, decreased by -42% compared to 2022. Despite this, software remains the most relevant segment, representing 71% of the sector’s turnover, equal to 1.6 billion euros. (Source: report “Videogames in Italy in 2023” – IIDEA)

The sector is strongly oriented towards exports. The primary market for the Italian video game industry remains Europe, despite the recent drop in exports (from 60% in 2021 to 43% in 2022) in favor of an increase towards North America (from 25% in 2021 to 40% in 2022). Globally, the video game market revenues are also expected to increase this year: global revenues for 2022 have been estimated at almost 314 billion euros, of which 71.5%, equal to 224.3 billion euros, for mobile games. (Source: IIDEA data)

The Italian collective will be present in pavilion 4.1, stand C031g – D040g.

The initiative is part of the Plan for the Extraordinary Promotion of Made in Italy and measures to attract investments for the year 2022, pursuant to art. 30 of Legislative Decree 133/2014

Action Project: D) ​​Trade Fair System – Foreign – Consumer Goods Initiative

: Collective participation at Gamescom 2024