President Joe Biden dropped out of the re-election campaign on Sunday after his poor performance in the debate against Donald Trump raised questions about whether he is fit to continue in office.

The decision comes after mounting pressure from Biden’s allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, when the 81-year-old president at times lost his thread of arguments, gave nonsensical answers or failed to point out Trump’s many falsehoods.

Biden plans to remain president until the end of his term on January 20, 2025.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it was my intention to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step aside and focus solely on fulfilling the duties of President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter posted on his X account.

He did not immediately offer his endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s front-runner for the nomination at the party’s convention in August in Chicago.