The current general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura, Miguel Angel Gallardowill continue to lead the party after winning the primaries held this Saturday with 62.6% of the votes cast, compared to the 36.2% achieved by the other candidate, Esther Gutierrezsupported by Pedro Sánchez.

The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Extremadura, Manuel Borrego, has offered the results of the party’s primaries in a press conference this Saturday night in Mérida, in which he highlighted that participation has been at 73.5% of the 9,403 militants who were summoned.

By province, in Badajoz, the candidacy of Miguel Ángel Gallardo has obtained the 77.9% of the votescompared to 20.66% for Esther Gutiérrez, while in Cáceres, Gallardo has obtained 34.6%, compared to 64.34% for Gutiérrez.

With this result, Miguel Ángel Gallardo expands its percentage of support from Extremaduran socialist militantsgoing from 55.7% of the votes it obtained in the primaries that were held in March 2023, to 62.6% achieved this Saturday.

Borrego has highlighted that voting day “it has happened with absolute normality and in an exemplary manner”so the PSOE of Extremadura “has once again carried out an exemplary exercise of democracy, which consolidates the primary model.”

The militants “have given an example of strength, of which “Other political parties have to take note,” highlighted the Secretary of Socialist Organization, who has conveyed his recognition to the two candidates who have presented themselves in these primaries, which have been held “in an exemplary manner.”