Aesthetic, striking typho that the Biris and the Sevilla fans in North Goal welcoming the players Sevilla FC and Valencia CF in a spectacular way before the start of the 19th EA Sports LaLiga match, the last of the first round. The result of the composition was notable, giving color to the Nervión Coliseum in the run-up to an important clash for García Pepper’s team.

In the typhus, discovered to the sound of the Centennial Anthem, you could see the protagonist of the film The Raventhe remembered Brandon Lee with a red-and-white scarf, and a resounding message for anyone who wanted to pick it up: «Buildings burn, people die. “True love is forever”.

This is how the fans express themselves, declaring their unconditional love for the club, a day after a new shareholders’ meeting that staged the division between the big families that control the company and after the embarrassing elimination of the team in the Copa del Rey at the hands of Almería.

That is why the players did not escape the boos as soon as they stepped onto the Sánchez-Pizjuán grass, as did the president, Del Nido Carrasco, when his image appeared on the stadium screens.