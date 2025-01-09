He CES 2025the largest technology conference of the year, has once again turned Las Vegas into the epicenter of technological innovation. This year, of course, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the main protagonist. Here we bring you the nine most impressive products that we have seen at the fair.

Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs

Jensen Huang, CEO of the chip brand par excellence in the AI ​​business, has presented the new RTX 50 computer graphics, marking a before and after in the world of video games. The Blackwell architecture with its 92 billion transistors allows up to 3,352 trillion artificial intelligence operations to be performed per second.

The new Nvidia graphics card





Players will enjoy a leap in graphics thanks to DLSS 4, but the applications in virtual assistants and hyper-realistic virtual environments that will take advantage of this technology aim to be the true paradigm shift. We are talking about the power of a 5070, with a price of $549, can be compared to the most powerful on the market so far, the 4090, which costs three times as much. A clear change in trend where graphics, instead of becoming more powerful in graphic processing, are becoming more powerful in AI, generating the frames through the use of this technology.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Lenovo has taken flexible screens one step further, and its new laptop with a rollable screen redefines the concept of portability. You can go from a 14-inch to 16.7-inch screen with a simple touch. For those remote workers, carrying a second screen next to their laptop is a great solution. In addition, it opens the door for phones and televisions to take advantage of the same technology in the future.









The Lenovo computer





Halliday Smart Glasses

These smart glasses with an almost invisible augmented reality screen projected in front of the glass are as futuristic as they are controversial. While proactive AI can anticipate its owner’s needs, it also raises questions about privacy and control, as it can record conversations, as well as meetings, to upload to the cloud for processing.

Halliday Smart Glasses





Roborock Saros Z70

The Saros Z70 takes home automation to another level. Equipped with a robotic arm, this robot vacuum cleaner not only vacuums and mops, but can also pick up objects from the floor and even place them in their corresponding places. Not only will it clean the floor, but it will tidy it up: a dream of many homes.

The vacuum cleaner that cleans your house





Samsung Vision AI and The Frame Pro TV

Samsung has taken advantage of the event to present Vision AI, a set of tools powered by artificial intelligence for its televisions. They highlight functions such as real-time translation through subtitles, generation of dynamic art and, most interestingly, the ‘Click to search’ function, which allows you to search for information about what we are seeing on the screen, from actors, products, to locations. that appear on the television.

Samsung’s new TV blends in with works of art





In addition, Samsung has shown the new television The Frame Pro TV with its NeoQLED screen with a matte finish that can transform any room into an art gallery. The device is capable of being up to 10 meters away from its box without transmission problems or interference, a milestone.

The Razer Blade 16

The Razer firm has announced the new Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop, which has new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics and has a profile of only 0.59 inches at its thinnest point. It also adds a new cooling system with double fans. The device incorporates a 16-inch QHD+ OLED screen and a 240 Hz refresh rate, with a ClearMR 11000 classification. Its response time is 0.2 ms and it has reduced 4.7 mm bezels that leave all the prominence to the screen.

The new Razer Blade 16





Pen with three cameras

This revolutionary pen, from the Nuwa brand, allows you to capture in 3D any surface on which you write or draw and. With three cameras at its tip, it transforms strokes into editable and shareable digital models. It offers great potential for design, creativity and education.

Withings Omnia

Withings has introduced a revolutionary concept for health monitoring called Omnia. Designed as a full-length mirror with a scale at the base, it offers a 360-degree comprehensive health analysis. Omnia collects data from Withings connected devices, such as smart scales, blood pressure monitors and sleep analyzers, to evaluate metrics such as ECG, heart rate, body composition, physical activity, sleep quality and weight trends. Built-in AI analyzes this information to provide personalized, actionable recommendations when you look in the mirror. Although it is still a concept, when you look at it, it looks like it came out of a science fiction movie.

The smart scale





Nvidia Project Digits

NVIDIA has ‘sneaked’ itself into our ranking again, but it is no wonder. The company has also shown at the fair its Project Digits, a $3,000 personal supercomputer capable of performing complex tasks 1,000 times faster than a conventional laptop. It is not for ordinary mortals, but it is ideal for AI developers and content creators.

Nvidia’s small supercomputer





With its launch, the company hopes to democratize access to cutting-edge AI, since it is capable of running any long language models, such as those that power ChatGPT, locally, without having to resort to applications.