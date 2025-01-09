Blood reserves in Extremadura have decreased significantly in the last month and a half. Due to this, the Extremadura Blood Bank has asked the region’s hospitals to suspend scheduled interventions that may be postponed and that require a blood reserve that, at this time, is not guaranteed.

According to the newspaper ‘Hoy’, the cut in collection days and the rejection of donors suffering from flu has led to a decrease in reserves with a direct impact on the blood needs of Extremaduran hospitals.

“In December, collections usually decrease due to holidays, Christmas and the increase in flu cases,” Esperanza Fernández Cerezo, director of the Extremadura Blood Bank, explains to the newspaper. “It happened last year, we had to make an appeal in January, and this year the situation is repeated.”

“With the reserves we have, we cannot face all the scheduled operations and, for this reason, we have requested that those that are possible be suspended until we normalize the situation regarding blood with Rh-,” Esperanza Cerezo clarified to the newspaper. ‘Today’.









The Blood Bank insists that the population that can donate do so as soon as possible, “because we have not yet reached the peak of the flu, one of the reasons that prevents donation and that, therefore, will increase the number of people who “They will not be able to attend the different collections in the coming weeks.”

«Critical situation» in Castilla y León

In addition, the Ministry of Health has asked blood donors in Castilla y León for collaboration in the face of the “critical situation” of the blood bank’s reserves, which are in red in three groups: A+, A- and 0-, as stated in the status of the reserves.

For its part, the reserves of type 0+ are in orange, which means going to donate “in the next few days”, while the reserves of the rest of the blood types, B+, B-, AB+ and AB-, are in green.

«We need your collaboration these days. The reserves of the blood bank are in a critical situation,” Health has requested through its health portal on social networks in which it echoes the deficit situation of the reserves.