Vehicles piled up after being removed by the damage and now set on fire in Catarroja

Vehicles piled up after being removed by the damage and now set on fire in Catarroja CONSORCI BOMBERS VALENCIA

The fire reduces vehicles to scrap on a plot of land in Catarroja and the mayors of this municipality and Albal ask their neighbors not to leave their homes.

12/16/2024



Updated 12/17/2024 at 02:16h.





troops of firefighters of the Valencia Provincial Consortium have fought a fire that affected some piled up vehicles after the damage on a lot located on Sèquia Rascanya street in Catarroja.

The fire broke out around 7:33 p.m., as reported by the aforementioned agency. A crew of Catarrojatwo from Torrent with a sergeant and the Consortium officer, who have helped to completely extinguish the fire, as reported around midnight by the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat.

For its part, the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat has reported that the vehicles affected by the fire are cars removed after the flood.

Likewise, he added that, in addition to the crews of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia, two crews of municipal firefighters from Valencia and a technician from the Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response (AVSRE) have moved.

The AVSRE technician deployed to the site has confirmed that the field is “well fenced and delimited.” The Military Emergency Unit (UME), Civil Guard and the Local Police of Catarroja have also been mobilized. The Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, and the regional secretary of Security and Emergencies are on site.

The mayors of the City Council of Catarroja and Albal have asked the neighbors of the area that don’t go out of their homes.