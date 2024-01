Saturday, January 20, 2024, 07:26



| Updated 07:42h.





Carlos Alcaraz is already in the round of 16 of the Australian Open without breaking a sweat. The Spanish tennis player was barely on the court for two hours before his rival, Juncheng Shang, decided to throw in the towel and retire due to injury. The game, yes, was on track…