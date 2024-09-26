Out with Guidotti

We had told you how in Misano the market had returned to the MotoGP paddock with the surprising indiscretion of Francesco Guidotti’s upcoming departure from the role of team manager of the official KTM team. There has been no official announcement yet, but the fate of the Italian seems sealed and the guessing game for a replacement is raging. The particular candidacy of Dani Pedrosa seems to have quickly faded, while now – from Spain – a new and interesting name has emerged who would be in the front row to lead the operations of the KTM team from 2025.

Inside Ajo

According to the Spanish newspaper AS the chosen one would be Aki Ajo, a Finnish manager with great and deserved fame who has won the world title in Moto2 and Moto3 several times in his career – with the team that bears his name. The last one, which came in 2023 in Moto2, was signed by Pedro Acosta, who also triumphed in Moto3 with Ajo in 2021 and who the Finn would find in the official MotoGP team. A bond, that between the two, which certainly plays a significant role in the candidacy of the 56-year-old from Toijala given the centrality of Acosta in KTM’s future projects.

Ajo then also has important pasts with the one who is – and will also be in 2025 – the other official driver of the house Mattighofen: Brad Binder. With the Ajo team, the South African triumphed in the 2016 Moto3 championship and came third and second in the Moto2 World Championship in the 2018 and 2019 seasons respectively.