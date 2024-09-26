FC Barcelona can be delighted to have equalled a record set in 2017 after their sensational start to the season under Hansi Flick. The German coach has earned unanimous approval in the city after a spell in the divisiveness under Xavi Hernandez.
Barça have had an extraordinary start to the season. Against a less impressive Real Madrid, Flick’s team has not failed. The Blaugrana have won their first seven league games and lead the table by 21 points. As well as being the only club in the Big Five to achieve this, it is also a record.
This is the first time since 2017 that the Catalans have managed to get off to a start like this. Ernesto Valverde was the last to achieve such a feat, and that was despite having the talent of a certain Lionel Messi in his squad, among many others.
Barça are preparing to face two rivals in LaLiga who are in principle easy to beat and against whom they can take the three points. First, they will face Osasuna away from home on Saturday. Afterwards, Flick’s men will host Deportivo Alavés in Montujuic.
Barcelona, meanwhile, will try to turn their Champions League campaign around against Young Boys Bern. In their first game, the Spanish club lost 2-1 to AS Monaco. They will then face a busy schedule with Sevilla FC, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid’s El Clásico, all after the international break in October.
More FC Barcelona news on our channel WhatsApp
#Hansi #Flick #equals #record #Barcelonas #seventh #consecutive #LaLiga #win
Leave a Reply