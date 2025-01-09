The fire has punished the city of Los Angeles with at least six fires that have turned the city into hell. Your last focus reached the hollywood mountains and numerous celebrities saw their mansions razed, from Paris Hilton to Adam Brody. No one could escape the horror and social networks showed the remains of the devastation.

In the wake of the fires, many celebrities such as Diane Warren, Jamie Lee Curtis or James Woods They broadcast the progress of the fire almost live and several of them told how they lost their home and their memories of a life.







“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb at everything that so many people have lost, including my family,” the former model shared. Mandy Moore. It was one of many examples.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton’s Malibu beach house was also caught in flames during the merciless fire and the entire country could see it in detail, as its collapse was casually broadcast on live television. The night before, Hilton shared a post on her Instagram stories in which she said: “Praying for Los Angeles, California».









Mandy Moore

The former model has been very active on networks. «My children’s school disappeared. Our favorite restaurants, devastated. Many friends and loved ones too they have lost everything. Our community is broken, but we will be here to rebuild together. We send love to all those affected and to those who are on the front lines trying to control this,” he posted.

Billy Crystal

Actor Billy Crystal confirmed that his Pacific Palisades mansion, which he shared with his wife and two daughters, was devoured. «Janice and I have lived in our house since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was full of love. Beautiful memories that cannot be erased. “We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this,” he told the media.

Diane Warren

Singer Diane Warren shared on social media that she lost her beach house forever and posted a photo she had taken days before. «This is the last photo I took of Leah’s rock from my beach house. I have had this house for almost 30 years», he published on Instagram.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted a video of the devastation and sense of loss the fires caused in her community. «Our beloved neighborhood is gone«, he published on Instagram.

Spencer Pratt

Television star Spencer Pratt has been one of the most active celebrities on social media and posted a screenshot of a camera inside his home before the flames took over his house. «The only positive sign I saw when our house burned down was our son’s bed burned in the shape of a heart. “A sign of how much love there was in this house, very grateful for all the years and memories there with our family,” he said dramatically.

Adam Brody

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s home also burned in Pacific Palisades. A video showed his house on fire, with a column of black smoke emerging from the ruins. The couple bought the house five years ago for $6.5 million. They lived there with their two small children.

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill, an icon for his role as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’, was one of the first to be evacuated. He shared an update on Instagram in which he highlighted: “There were fires on both sides of the road they were traveling on.” It is the worst fire since the one suffered in 1993, he recalled.

James Woods

James Woods broke down to cry before CNN cameras confirming that he lost his home in Pacific Palisades. «One day you are swimming in the pool and the next day everything has disappeared. There was so much chaos, it was like hell. “All the houses around us were on fire,” he said.