Sensory and cultural tour at Bodegas Otazu, in Navarra, which begins with a tasting of wines harmonized with pintxos.

The visit begins with a walk through the Señorío, whose origins date back to the 12th century. During the tour, the visitor will be able to admire architectural gems such as the Otazu Palace, the Palomar Tower and the Hermitage of San Esteban. We continue through the old Winery, from 1840, transformed into a contemporary art museum, which houses more than 150 works. A historic enclave, surrounded by vineyards, which serve as a setting for the art collection. The Sound of Wine experience is recommended, which invites us to taste a high-end wine blindfolded, accompanied by music composed exclusively for that reference. In Señoría de Otazu, s/n. in Navarre.