Emotions are running high today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miamiwhere the Copa América final between Colombia and Argentina will be played at 7:45 p.m.m., after a postponement in the schedule.

Muñoz, the national team player who participated in the Copa América until the semi-final of the tournamentbecause he received a red card for an altercation with a Uruguay player, He was caught in this final by the cameras laughing and enjoying himself in Maluma’s box.

However, it is not only these two characters who are celebrating the possible victory of the Colombian team in the Copa América, after 23 years without achieving it.

The singers were also seen Blessed already Ryan Castroauthor of the song “The rhythm that unites us”which has become an anthem for the Colombian team and the nation.

The Cup that was accompanied by the urban genre

For this milestone, which had not occurred in more than two decadesmusic and danceas usual, have accompanied the Colombian team in this Copa América

That’s why melodies like this have been heard “The Rhythm That Binds Us” by Ryan Castrowhich has the participation of Luis Díaz, forward of the national team, and the midfielder, Juan Fernando Quintero. In this photo, the three characters show Colombian pride and passion for sport.

On the other hand, another song that has become popular among Colombian fans is ‘They’re coming breaking’, performed by McDanone. This is due to the player Richard Ríossince his characteristic dance after scoring a goal has been accompanied by the melody in videos published on social networks, thus becoming a trend.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Colombian singers are celebrating and enjoying the Grand Final of the Copa América.

Tatiana Morno Quintero

