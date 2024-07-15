MIAMI GARDENS, Florida.- — The start of the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed by more than an hour due to incidents with fans entering the stadium.

Fans managed to overflow the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium in the hours leading up to the game.

Videos posted on social media showed fans, most wearing the yellow and red colors of the Colombian national team, jumping over gates in the southwest corner of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, running to avoid being caught by police and stadium staff. Screams could be heard.

CONMEBOL announced that “people who do not have tickets will not be able to enter the stadium. Only those who have purchased tickets will be able to enter once access is reopened.”

The governing body of South American football said the match will be delayed by 30 minutes and will start at 8:30 p.m. local time.

A handful of people could be seen receiving medical attention and asking for water in the sweltering heat in South Florida, which reached above 35 degrees Celsius (95 F).

Seeing that some people were trying to enter without pre-paid tickets, the police managed to push the crowd back behind the black gates and closed the entrance so that no one could enter, although many fans with tickets had already managed to get to their seats before the incidents.

A fan who gave his name as Claudio, who came to the game from the Argentine city of Mendoza, said he had difficulty breathing as police tried to control the chaos.

“They can’t organize a World Cup! It’s impossible!” said the fan.

Police appeared to briefly reopen some of the gates to let a handful of people in, as the angry crowd pushed at the gates in an attempt to force them down.

At 8:10 p.m., security guards began letting more fans in, but the commotion didn’t end. Fans continued to push against the gates. They entered and began running in different directions. Tickets weren’t apparently checked. Some fans jumped to get into the stadium.

When the stands filled up, the spectacle began as the players arrived on the field. The stadium lights turned on and off to the beat of the music. People held up their cell phones with flashlights to illuminate the field.

The Miami-Dade County Police Department issued a statement on its X account saying there were “several incidents” before the stadium gates opened.

“These incidents were the result of unruly behavior by fans attempting to gain access to the stadium,” the statement said. “We ask everyone to be patient and respect the rules set forth by our officials and Hard Rock Stadium staff. We are actively working with Hard Rock Stadium to ensure a safe environment for all attendees,” it said, warning that “unruly behavior will result in execution and/or arrest.”

More than 65,000 fans were expected to attend.

CONMEBOL said on its X account that people who had tickets would not be able to enter the stadium and that only those with tickets would be allowed to go to the parking lot.

However, the AP interviewed several fans in the parking lot Sunday who said they did not have tickets to the game.

In the “Those without tickets” tent was Victor Cruz, an Argentine from Mendoza dressed in the blue and yellow Boca Juniors shirt.

“It doesn’t matter if we don’t get in, we’ll see him somewhere,” said Cruz, who accompanied a group of 12 friends to the Albiceleste matches by travelling in a van.

The group of “Those without tickets” did not have tickets to enter the Final match. In Argentina’s previous matches they did not buy them in advance either, but they always managed to get someone to give them one or sell them one at a good price at the last minute.

“All we want is to be champions with the national team and here we are holding on,” said Cruz, 43.

Vanina Paolillo, an Argentinean who arrived from Buenos Aires, managed to enter the stadium with another of her friends. Four others were still in the crowd waiting for the doors to open.

“We were in line for over an hour,” said Paolillo, 30, explaining that police told them they couldn’t open the doors because there were fans trying to get in without tickets.

“It was obvious that this was going to happen, there is not much security, it is a mess. A disaster,” she said, almost crying.

Juan Fernando Vélez, who traveled from Medellín, Colombia, with his wife and several family members to watch the final. After a long wait, they were able to enter.

“It is the last straw that this happens at the start of a final,” said the 62-year-old, visibly angry. “It is madness. CONMEBOL must learn.”