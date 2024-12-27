

The DANA left in the Valencian Community more than 200 deaths in the month of November and also caused a lot of material damage to the inhabitants of this area of ​​our country who, in many cases, lost their homes or ways of life. He Betis He went out of his way from the first moment to try to help those affected by this catastrophe and now he has shared how he has provided help through an emotional surprise to a Betic fan who lives in Valencia.

Adrián González Barbé regretted serious material damage that has affected his job. This green-and-white fan makes a living with a company that organizes events for children and the storm destroyed his office and his car.

Adrián went to Seville invited by Betis to watch the Conference League match against Helsinki live and Pablo Fornals, a native of Castellón de la Plana and very sensitive to this drama, sent him a video through which he commented that I wanted to see it.

On the grass of the Betis sports city, the two met and Fornals presented Adrián with a green and white shirt that he signed and dedicated to the company created by this faithful Betis fan. In addition, through the management of the Betis sponsor REVEL (car rental company), Fornals gave Adrián a car that he can use for a year and the vehicle that the Betis fan used to use was destroyed by DANA.