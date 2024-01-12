With success now achieved around the world, the Sabotage Studio team reported that i work on expansion Of Sea of Stars are now at full capacity, but the team is also starting to think about the next gameof which he is currently carrying out the first design phases.
As for the Sea of Stars DLC, it's titled Throes Of The Watchmaker and represents a new story to face within the game world, thus bringing a new dose of additional narration and adventures compared to the original contents.
Predicted since the Kickstarter campaign as a stretch goal achieved, the expansion in question sees the group of protagonists help the Watchmaker and take part in a new quest connected to the character in question, which apparently hides many mysteries.
A third game after The Messenger and Sea of Stars
In the meantime, however, the team is also thinking about what comes next: already last November, during a summit, various ideas were gathered for the new project, which is currently identified with the code name “Game 3”effectively being the team's third game after The Messenger and Sea of Stars.
We absolutely don't know what to expect from this new project, considering that Sabotage went with a certain ease from an action platform like The Messenger, which recalls the tradition of the old Ninja Gaiden but with a more modern structure, to the classic JRPG with Sea of Stars.
As regards the latter, the game exceeded 4 million players in less than four months, also thanks to the simultaneous distribution on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra, while we remember that the character of The Completionist was removed after the controversy over the youtuber.
