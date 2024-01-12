With success now achieved around the world, the Sabotage Studio team reported that i work on expansion Of Sea of ​​Stars are now at full capacity, but the team is also starting to think about the next gameof which he is currently carrying out the first design phases.

As for the Sea of ​​Stars DLC, it's titled Throes Of The Watchmaker and represents a new story to face within the game world, thus bringing a new dose of additional narration and adventures compared to the original contents.

Predicted since the Kickstarter campaign as a stretch goal achieved, the expansion in question sees the group of protagonists help the Watchmaker and take part in a new quest connected to the character in question, which apparently hides many mysteries.