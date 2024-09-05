Even when it comes to nations with which it does not have a good diplomatic relationship, The United States offers certain citizens the possibility of entering its territory and obtaining a permit temporary work, in consideration of the difficult situation that people live in their countries of origin. This program It is known as humanitarian parole.

This status is available to nations that are in serious crisis or at war, For example, for Afghanistan or Ukraine. However, the option also applies to certain Latin citizens.

The United States has resumed parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelanscitizens who have the possibility of requesting an Advance Travel Authorization (ATA) process, which will provide them with a temporary residence permit in the United States. Another advantage of this program is that, in most cases, beneficiaries are eligible to request an employment authorization document.

It is important to mention that To participate in this program you must be outside the United States and lack documentation or the elements to be able to request another type of authorization, for example a visa.

Among the Requirements that those interested in parole must meet are:

Have a support person in the United States who acts as a sponsor, meaning that they are committed to providing financial support.

Undergo and pass a security background investigation.

Have a valid passport for international travel.

Demonstrate resources to be able to pay for business travel to a U.S. airport.

Comply with all vaccination and public health requirements.

Demonstrate that the privilege is justified on the basis of a public benefit or for urgent humanitarian reasons.

Finally it must be said that The process is carried out before the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English). This is a free procedure through form I-134A; it will be necessary to send an application for each beneficiary. If the status is granted, the stay will be granted for a period of two years.

It is worth remembering that a few weeks ago The Department of Homeland Security stopped the parole program after discovering anomalies Regarding sponsor information, many forms contained the same information and, in some cases, it even belonged to deceased or non-existent citizens.

However, now that he is back, the authorities recalled that through this program Up to 30,000 non-citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela may benefit every month.