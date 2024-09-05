Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence that judicial reform will be implemented, because it is the will of the people and it is the best thing that can happen to the country.

Speaking to the press upon her arrival at the transition house in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, the Morena member questioned the fact that a few people are trying to reverse what the people decided on June 2.

“There is no possibility of reversing the reform, that was the decision of the people of Mexico, and no one has to worry, the fact that judges, ministers and magistrates are elected by the people of Mexico is better for Mexico, that means more democracy, more independence of the Judiciary,” she said. Questioned about the consultations in the Supreme Court of Justice to analyze whether they have the power to dictate precautionary measures that suspend the legislative process on the reform, Sheinbaum questioned it.

“How can a few people overturn the will of the Mexican people, the vote of June 2? That is not legal,” he responded.

Regarding the definitive suspension of a federal judge against the discussion and approval of the reform, the next president assured that it also has no basis. “Those who have to decide the constitutional reform are the deputies and the senators and, as the Constitution says since 1939, sovereignty resides in the people,” she said. “But also, the only one who has the power to change the Constitution is the Constituent, which in our country is two thirds of the Chamber of Deputies, of Senators and the majorities that correspond in the local Congresses. So we must allow the popular will to pass.” Before the protests that have prevented the Senate from meeting at its headquarters today, Sheinbaum spoke out for the senators to meet to debate the modifications proposed by the Executive and already approved by the deputies. “Do you notice desperation on the part of the ministers in the face of what is already imminent?” she was asked. “I don’t know if it is desperation. They are against it, but here it is the will of the people,” she insisted. Regarding the vote Morena is missing in the Senate for the qualified majority required to approve the reform, Sheinbaum also expressed confidence in the work of the senators. “They are already deciding how they are going to resolve it,” she said.