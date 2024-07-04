UEFA disqualifies footballer Demiral for nationalist gesture at Euro 2024

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has punished Turkish national team defender Merih Demiral, who celebrated a goal against Austria in the 1/8 final match of the 2024 European Football Championship with a gesture associated with Turkish ultra-nationalists, reports Picture.

UEFA said it had investigated the incident and the organization will disqualify the footballer for two matches.

Demiral celebrated his goal against the Austrians in the Euro 2024 1/8 final match with the symbol of the “Grey Wolves” (a movement whose ideology is based on pan-Turkism – the dream of a great secular Turkey that will unite all “Turanian” peoples on the basis of blood – note from “Lenta.ru”). Following this, UEFA launched an investigation into the defender.

On July 3, the Turkish national team defeated the Austrian team with a score of 2:1 and advanced to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Demiral scored twice in the match.