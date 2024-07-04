A team of researchers from Tianjin University and the Southern University of Science and Technology in China has taken a momentous step in the convergence of biology and robotics by create a robot with an artificial “brain” grown from human stem cells.

This scientific milestone, called “brain-on-chip”, opens up endless possibilities for the future of artificial intelligence, computing and medicine.

He artificial braincomposed of a Brain organoid – brain tissue grown in the laboratory from stem cellse – and a neural interface chip, allows the robot perform basic tasks such as avoiding obstacles and grasping objects.

This achievement represents a significant advance in the field of brain-computer interfaces (BCI), which seek to fuse the brain’s electrical signals with computing power.

“This is the world’s first open-source brain-on-chip intelligent complex information interaction system,” said Ming Dong, vice president of Tianjin University. “This breakthrough could lead to development of human-brain-like computing, with revolutionary implications for a variety of fields.”

Brain-on-chip technology differs from projects like Elon Musk’s Neuralink in that it goes beyond controlling devices with the mind. This research opens the door to the creation of a hybrid human-robot intelligence, with capabilities that far exceed current technologies.

Brain organoids, key pieces in this breakthrough, are grown from human pluripotent stem cells. These cells, capable of developing into different types of tissue, offer an invaluable tool for studying brain development and its complexities.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. Poor organoid maturity and insufficient nutrient supply are some of the obstacles scientists are seeking to address. The Tianjin University team has developed a technique that uses low-intensity ultrasound to enhance the integration and growth of organoids in the brain, with promising results in mouse models of microcephaly.

The potential applications of this technology are vast. From the development of new treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and the repair of damage to the cerebral cortex, to the creation of more advanced neural prostheses and more sophisticated artificial intelligence systems, the brain-on-chip marks a before and after in the neurotechnology.